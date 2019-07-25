‘Never bowed to anyone & never will’ – Pakistani PM on ‘World Cup win’ US visit

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has dismissed criticism of his ‘begging’ while visiting the US, saying he ‘never bowed down to anyone,’ and likened his triumphant homecoming to “winning the World Cup.”

The premier arrived home after a three-day trip to the United States where he met Donald Trump. The goal of Khan’s trip was mainly to negotiate further support for Pakistan’s faltering economy, a matter with which Trump could assist. For instance, the IMF recently approved a $6 billion loan package for Pakistan, funds which may not have been given without America’s consent.

Also on rt.com Trump-Khan meeting: What does US want from Pakistan & will Islamabad kowtow to pressure?

Khan was welcomed back by jubilant crowds at Islamabad Airport, which the former cricket star said felt like “I’ve won the World Cup and come home.”

But it was not all cheers. Opposition leader and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari earlier this week blasted Khan as an “embarrassment” to the nation, calling him a “beggar” who “dances to umpire’s tunes” instead of taking care of his people. But Khan was undaunted by the criticism.

Neither have I bowed down to anyone nor will I let my nation to do so. All my struggle is focused on making our country one of the great nations of the world.

He blasted Pakistan’s former government, saying that “thieves put this country in a difficult spot,” and promised that “they will be held accountable.”

“We will collect that stolen money and spend it on the people,” he said, admitting that he did go to the US to “ask for help retrieving that money.”

Also on rt.com ‘No such request made’: India DENIES Trump was asked to mediate Kashmir crisis

Imran Khan flew to the US on a commercial flight instead of a private jet – reportedly to cut expenses. During his visit to Washington, the premier had his first face-to-face meeting with Donald Trump, during which he promised the US president to assist in resolving the conflict in Afghanistan. Khan said he would negotiate in talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government. In return, Trump spoke of the possibility of restoring US security aid to Pakistan, which was cut off last year over the country’s alleged cooperation with terrorists.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!