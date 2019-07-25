 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Never bowed to anyone & never will’ – Pakistani PM on ‘World Cup win’ US visit

Published time: 25 Jul, 2019 09:00
Get short URL
‘Never bowed to anyone & never will’ – Pakistani PM on ‘World Cup win’ US visit
US President Donald Trump stands with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House in Washington, US, July 22, 2019 © Reuters / Leah Millis
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has dismissed criticism of his ‘begging’ while visiting the US, saying he ‘never bowed down to anyone,’ and likened his triumphant homecoming to “winning the World Cup.”

The premier arrived home after a three-day trip to the United States where he met Donald Trump. The goal of Khan’s trip was mainly to negotiate further support for Pakistan’s faltering economy, a matter with which Trump could assist. For instance, the IMF recently approved a $6 billion loan package for Pakistan, funds which may not have been given without America’s consent.

Also on rt.com Trump-Khan meeting: What does US want from Pakistan & will Islamabad kowtow to pressure?

Khan was welcomed back by jubilant crowds at Islamabad Airport, which the former cricket star said felt like “I’ve won the World Cup and come home.”
But it was not all cheers. Opposition leader and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari earlier this week blasted Khan as an “embarrassment” to the nation, calling him a “beggar” who “dances to umpire’s tunes” instead of taking care of his people. But Khan was undaunted by the criticism.  

Neither have I bowed down to anyone nor will I let my nation to do so. All my struggle is focused on making our country one of the great nations of the world.

He blasted Pakistan’s former government, saying that “thieves put this country in a difficult spot,” and promised that “they will be held accountable.”

We will collect that stolen money and spend it on the people,” he said, admitting that he did go to the US to “ask for help retrieving that money.”

Also on rt.com ‘No such request made’: India DENIES Trump was asked to mediate Kashmir crisis

Imran Khan flew to the US on a commercial flight instead of a private jet – reportedly to cut expenses. During his visit to Washington, the premier had his first face-to-face meeting with Donald Trump, during which he promised the US president to assist in resolving the conflict in Afghanistan. Khan said he would negotiate in talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government. In return, Trump spoke of the possibility of restoring US security aid to Pakistan, which was cut off last year over the country’s alleged cooperation with terrorists.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies