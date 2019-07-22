 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘No such request made’: India DENIES Trump was asked to mediate Kashmir crisis

Published time: 22 Jul, 2019 20:13
Pakistani PM Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump at the White House, July 22, 2019 ©  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
India is denying that its prime minister ever asked US President Donald Trump to mediate in the long-standing dispute over Kashmir, after Trump made a comment about it in a meeting with the Pakistani PM in Washington.

“No such request has been made by PM Narendra Modi to [the] US President,” Raveesh Kumar, spokesman for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, tweeted on Monday. “It has been India's consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally.”

Earlier in the day, Trump was hosting Pakistani PM Imran Khan at the White House and, in the course of a 40-minute press event, quipped that Modi had, asked him two weeks earlier to “be a mediator” in the Kashmir dispute. 

He said this after Khan had brought Kashmir up, wishing the US would “push this process” and described how over a billion and a quarter inhabitants of the subcontinent were being “held hostage” by the crisis for decades.

The Kashmir conflict goes back to the 1947 partition of India following the departure of British colonial authorities, which established the present-day Pakistan and Bangladesh as predominantly Muslim polities on the subcontinent. The maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir initially sought to remain independent and neutral, but ended up siding with India amid a territorial dispute with Pakistan. 

Since then, the territory has been divided, with Pakistan controlling the northern and western parts, India the central and southern portion, and China taking possession of two areas in the northeast.

India and Pakistan, both nuclear powers, have repeatedly clashed over the disputed territory, most recently in February when Indian and Pakistani fighter jets clashed after an Indian airstrike on what New Delhi said was a terrorist camp in the Pakistani-controlled area of Kashmir.

