Priyanka Chopra dissed as ‘hypocrite’ over viral smoking photo after her asthma campaign

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has sparked anger online after she was photographed smoking a cigarette despite her campaign work spreading awareness about asthma.

Priyanka is asthmatic and spoke about dealing with the chronic disease as part of an ad campaign last year. However, this weekend she was spotted smoking with her husband Joe Jonas in Miami and was soon called a “hypocrite” by some of her fans.

Some people shared one of the actresses’ old tweets from 2010 in which she said “smoking is awful!! Yuck!!” One social media user joked that smoking was curing her asthma.

Priyanka was also criticized for smoking after she had used her asthma in an ad campaign to encourage people not to use firecrackers during the Diwali festival last year.

Diwali is injurious to health, not smoking. Because Asthma is caused due to Diwali, not smoking.



Another said that she and other Bollywood actors were “so full of fakeness,” prompting someone to say the public should “stop buying the products they promote.”

The star recently sparked a social media furore with an outfit some likened to that favored by a right-wing Hindu nationalist organization.

