Actress Priyanka Chopra creates social media stir with 'RSS-inspired' khaki shorts (PHOTOS)

Published time: 19 Jun, 2019 16:56 Edited time: 19 Jun, 2019 17:14
©  Global Look Press via dpa;  REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra caused a furore on social media after she was spotted sporting khaki shorts, her outfit bearing a striking resemblance to that favored by rightwing group Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS).

The sight of Chopra donning the controversial outfit when she was out with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, in New York was too much for many of her social media followers, who said she looked like she had joined the right-wing Hindu nationalist organization.

Many on Twitter cracked jokes about her becoming an “RSS international brand ambassador” and donning “RSS swag.”

RSS is the parent organization of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is known for its nationalist views. Although it has stopped officially advocating that its members wear military-style shorts, many of its supporters still wear the khaki trousers, and khaki shorts are a common style choice of the Hindu nationalist group.

