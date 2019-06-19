Actress Priyanka Chopra creates social media stir with 'RSS-inspired' khaki shorts (PHOTOS)
The sight of Chopra donning the controversial outfit when she was out with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, in New York was too much for many of her social media followers, who said she looked like she had joined the right-wing Hindu nationalist organization.
Many on Twitter cracked jokes about her becoming an “RSS international brand ambassador” and donning “RSS swag.”
Priyanka Chopra Leaves After Attending A Very Important RSS Meeting..!!— Sakshi Jadhav (@iamsakshijadhav) June 18, 2019
😜😜😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ymdosXJD01
Close enough! #PriyankaChoprapic.twitter.com/5LYJf6Xzy9— Reshma Narayan (@reshmanarayan5) June 17, 2019
RSS is the parent organization of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is known for its nationalist views. Although it has stopped officially advocating that its members wear military-style shorts, many of its supporters still wear the khaki trousers, and khaki shorts are a common style choice of the Hindu nationalist group.
