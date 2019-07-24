Instagram suffers outages across Europe and Russia

Hugely popular social media network Instagram is experiencing an outage across swathes of Europe that has extended into parts of Russia, according to over hundreds of reports on popular crowdsourced monitoring site Downdetector.

The majority of the preliminary reports are coming from Poland and parts of Russia. According to DownDetector, the outage began Wednesday at roughly 15:00 Moscow time, and has spread widely since then with up to 1,400 reports issued at time of writing.

The platform has experienced multiple major outages recently, with two striking in less than 24 hours earlier this month. The Facebook-owned company has yet to comment on the current outage.

