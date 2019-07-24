 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Instagram suffers outages across Europe and Russia

Published time: 24 Jul, 2019 13:12 Edited time: 24 Jul, 2019 13:21
© Global Look Press
Hugely popular social media network Instagram is experiencing an outage across swathes of Europe that has extended into parts of Russia, according to over hundreds of reports on popular crowdsourced monitoring site Downdetector.

The majority of the preliminary reports are coming from Poland and parts of Russia. According to DownDetector, the outage began Wednesday at roughly 15:00 Moscow time, and has spread widely since then with up to 1,400 reports issued at time of writing.

© Down Detector

The platform has experienced multiple major outages recently, with two striking in less than 24 hours earlier this month. The Facebook-owned company has yet to comment on the current outage.

