‘Israeli missiles’ strike strategic hill near Golan Heights – state media

Missiles presumably fired by Israeli jets have struck a strategic mountain area of Tal al-Hara in the Daraa province of Syria, causing material damage but no casualties, state media has reported.

Tal al-Hara is the highest point in the Daraa governorate and overlooks the Golan Heights, which Israel occupied in 1967 and annexed in 1981. Israel has struck the strategic location before, firing a number of missiles at Tal al-Hara on June 12.

The Israeli military does not usually comment on airstrikes against Syria, with the official line in Tel Aviv being that they are part of defending Israeli national security by any means necessary. PM Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue attacking “Iranian” forces in Syria – including the local Hezbollah militia, backed by Tehran – which are helping Damascus against militants and Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorists.

Syria has repeatedly condemned the attacks as a violation of its sovereignty and said they boost the morale of the remaining terrorists. On Tuesday Damascus once again urged the UN to put an end to Israeli strikes and intervene to stop these violations, without effect.

“The Israeli occupation entity still launches attacks on Syria to offer support to terrorist organizations,” Syria’s envoy to the UN Bashar al-Jaafari argued in the Security Council just hours before the latest strike, also condemning Israel’s continued occupation of the Golan Heights.

