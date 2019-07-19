Iran state TV claims VIDEO proves ‘no drone was downed’ by US in Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps released footage which it says disproves the US claim of shooting down an Iranian drone over the Strait of Hormuz, showing the video was transmitted after the alleged time it was destroyed.

The elite military unit published the footage on Friday and it was aired and commented on live on the state TV channel Press TV. The video appears to depict American warship USS Boxer sailing through the strait in the early hours of July 19, according to the timestamp shown.

Iranian officials say the video contradicts the timeframe presented by Washington, which claims to have destroyed the unmanned vehicle on Thursday, adding that all Iranian drones returned safely to their bases.

READ MORE: Iranian military say all its drones returned safely to base after US claimed it shot one down

Second footage of USS Boxer captured by IRGC surveillance drone Trump said the warship has downed pic.twitter.com/j63TDzTxnH — Reza Khaasteh (@Khaaasteh) July 19, 2019

Also on rt.com US Navy shoots down Iranian drone in Strait of Hormuz – Trump

DETAILS TO FOLLOW