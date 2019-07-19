Iran state TV claims VIDEO proves ‘no drone was downed’ by US in Strait of Hormuz
The elite military unit published the footage on Friday and it was aired and commented on live on the state TV channel Press TV. The video appears to depict American warship USS Boxer sailing through the strait in the early hours of July 19, according to the timestamp shown.
🔴 DO NOT MISS 🔴#IRGC releases video showing its #drone -the #US alleges to have downed-safely returning to its base after monitoring #USSBoxer before and after the vessel sailed through the Strait of #Hormuz.— Press TV (@PressTV) July 19, 2019
PART 3#Iran#IranianDrone#StraitOfHormuz#PerisanGulfpic.twitter.com/FBJlhHTsQC
Iranian officials say the video contradicts the timeframe presented by Washington, which claims to have destroyed the unmanned vehicle on Thursday, adding that all Iranian drones returned safely to their bases.
READ MORE: Iranian military say all its drones returned safely to base after US claimed it shot one down
Second footage of USS Boxer captured by IRGC surveillance drone Trump said the warship has downed pic.twitter.com/j63TDzTxnH— Reza Khaasteh (@Khaaasteh) July 19, 2019
#BREAKING#Iran’s Press TV airs #IRGC footage, which they claim “dismissing #US President Trump’s claim about downing #Iranian UAS in the Strait of #Hormuzpic.twitter.com/lvrTFeKot5— EHA News (@eha_news) July 19, 2019
