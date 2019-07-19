 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran state TV claims VIDEO proves ‘no drone was downed’ by US in Strait of Hormuz
Iran state TV claims VIDEO proves ‘no drone was downed’ by US in Strait of Hormuz

Published time: 19 Jul, 2019 15:44 Edited time: 19 Jul, 2019 16:15
Iran state TV claims VIDEO proves ‘no drone was downed’ by US in Strait of Hormuz
©  YouTube / Press TV
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps released footage which it says disproves the US claim of shooting down an Iranian drone over the Strait of Hormuz, showing the video was transmitted after the alleged time it was destroyed.

The elite military unit published the footage on Friday and it was aired and commented on live on the state TV channel Press TV. The video appears to depict American warship USS Boxer sailing through the strait in the early hours of July 19, according to the timestamp shown.

Iranian officials say the video contradicts the timeframe presented by Washington, which claims to have destroyed the unmanned vehicle on Thursday, adding that all Iranian drones returned safely to their bases.

