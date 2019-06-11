 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Syria repels ‘Israeli missile strike’ as IDF tries to suppress radars – state TV
HomeWorld News

Syria repels ‘Israeli missile strike’ as IDF tries to suppress radars – state TV

Published time: 11 Jun, 2019 23:33 Edited time: 12 Jun, 2019 00:03
Get short URL
Syria repels ‘Israeli missile strike’ as IDF tries to suppress radars – state TV
FILE PHOTO © Reuters / Ammar Awad
Air defense systems have been activated around Tel al-Harah in southern Syria, close to the border with Israel, border to repel an incoming missile attack allegedly launched by the IDF, state news agency SANA reports.

Amid the strike on the strategic mountaintop area in the Daraa Governorate, the IDF allegedly waged “electronic warfare” against the Syrian army’s radar installations, a SANA source noted. The high ground was captured by the government forces from al-Nusra terrorists in July 2018, and currently serves as a crucial air defense position, according to reports.

No casualties from the strikes have been reported. The attack did cause some material damage, the agency reports, citing military sources that blamed Israel for the aggression.

The IDF has not commented on the alleged attack. Israel rarely acknowledges its cross-border raids against Syria, and has repeatedly stated that it reserves the right to defend its ‘national security’ by any means necessary. In recent weeks, Tel Aviv has confirmed striking multiple Syrian Army installation targets, in retaliation to cross-border tensions surrounding the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Also on rt.com Netanyahu warns Iran ‘will be hurt far worse’ amid deadly Israeli strikes in Syria

Damascus views Israeli intrusions as a blatant violation of its sovereignty and says they boost the morale of the remaining terrorists in the country. Syria has repeatedly urged the UN to put an end to Israeli strikes and intervene to stop these violations.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies