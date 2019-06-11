Syria repels ‘Israeli missile strike’ as IDF tries to suppress radars – state TV

Air defense systems have been activated around Tel al-Harah in southern Syria, close to the border with Israel, border to repel an incoming missile attack allegedly launched by the IDF, state news agency SANA reports.

Amid the strike on the strategic mountaintop area in the Daraa Governorate, the IDF allegedly waged “electronic warfare” against the Syrian army’s radar installations, a SANA source noted. The high ground was captured by the government forces from al-Nusra terrorists in July 2018, and currently serves as a crucial air defense position, according to reports.

No casualties from the strikes have been reported. The attack did cause some material damage, the agency reports, citing military sources that blamed Israel for the aggression.

The IDF has not commented on the alleged attack. Israel rarely acknowledges its cross-border raids against Syria, and has repeatedly stated that it reserves the right to defend its ‘national security’ by any means necessary. In recent weeks, Tel Aviv has confirmed striking multiple Syrian Army installation targets, in retaliation to cross-border tensions surrounding the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Also on rt.com Netanyahu warns Iran ‘will be hurt far worse’ amid deadly Israeli strikes in Syria

Damascus views Israeli intrusions as a blatant violation of its sovereignty and says they boost the morale of the remaining terrorists in the country. Syria has repeatedly urged the UN to put an end to Israeli strikes and intervene to stop these violations.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!