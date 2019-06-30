 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Syrian air defenses engage ‘hostile targets’ near Damascus, Homs
Explosions heard in Damascus, Homs as Syrian air defenses engage ‘hostile targets’ – state TV

Published time: 30 Jun, 2019 21:53 Edited time: 30 Jun, 2019 22:17
Syrian air defenses have responded to apparent missiles attacks in the vicinity of Damascus and Homs, Sana reports, with its military source claiming that a number of ‘hostile targets’ have been intercepted.

Around the time of the incident, Israeli aircraft were spotted making low-altitude flights through the Lebanese airspace, TV-channel Al-Mayadeen and Al-Masdar News report.

Israel which repeatedly carried out cross-border raids into Syria in the past, but rarely admitted them, has yet to comment on the latest incident. However, in recent weeks, Tel Aviv confirmed striking multiple Syrian Army installations, in retaliation to cross-border tensions surrounding the occupied Golan Heights.

Damascus on several occasions urged the UN to put an end to these blatant sovereignty violations by Israel. The Syrian government believes that Israeli strikes only bolster the fighting spirit of the remaining terrorists in the country.

