Explosions heard in Damascus, Homs as Syrian air defenses engage ‘hostile targets’ – state TV

Syrian air defenses have responded to apparent missiles attacks in the vicinity of Damascus and Homs, Sana reports, with its military source claiming that a number of ‘hostile targets’ have been intercepted.

Around the time of the incident, Israeli aircraft were spotted making low-altitude flights through the Lebanese airspace, TV-channel Al-Mayadeen and Al-Masdar News report.

Israel which repeatedly carried out cross-border raids into Syria in the past, but rarely admitted them, has yet to comment on the latest incident. However, in recent weeks, Tel Aviv confirmed striking multiple Syrian Army installations, in retaliation to cross-border tensions surrounding the occupied Golan Heights.

Damascus on several occasions urged the UN to put an end to these blatant sovereignty violations by Israel. The Syrian government believes that Israeli strikes only bolster the fighting spirit of the remaining terrorists in the country.

