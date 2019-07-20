Trump brands London mayor ‘incompetent’ after Met Police Twitter attack

Donald Trump did not steer clear of the embarrassing hack of the London Metropolitan Police website and Twitter account, using it as a pretext to launch yet another attack on Mayor Sadiq Khan.

“With the incompetent Mayor of London, you will never have safe streets!” Trump wrote on Saturday, retweeting a post by English media personality Katie Hopkins. She mocked the massive hack that affected the Metropolitan Police website and Twitter account, stating that the police have “lost control of London streets” and “lost control of their Twitter account too.”

The Met Police.



Officers says they have lost control of London streets.



Apparently they lost control of their twitter account too. pic.twitter.com/peMfKM9NZy — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) 20 июля 2019 г.

Apart from retweeting Hopkins’ mockery of the Met Police, Trump also shared her tweets praising his “leadership” and supporting him in the ongoing row with the four Democratic congresswomen commonly known as ‘The Squad’.

The spat between Trump and Khan has been ongoing for months. The US president has called London’s mayor a “stone cold loser” and a “national disgrace,” pointing to the rampant crime in the city. Khan’s office dismissed Trump’s attacks as childish.

An earlier jab at Khan was also accompanied by a retweet of Hopkins, who is apparently one of his prime sources of information for everything that’s going wrong in the UK capital.

