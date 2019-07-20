Hong Kong actor stabbed on stage in frenzied attack during public event (VIDEO)

A Hong Kong actor was suddenly stabbed in the stomach in front of cameras and a shocked audience after an attacker stormed the stage at a promotional event in mainland China.

Actor Simon Yam Tat-wah, 64, was speaking at an event for a new Beijing Easyhome store in the city of Zhongshan, Guangdong province on Saturday morning when the dramatic scene unfolded. The actor and film producer was filmed welcoming some guests on stage and can be seen offering a handshake to a man who suddenly drives a knife into his abdomen.

Video footage from the event shows the attacker proceeding to swing the weapon wildly at Yam, who attempts to dodge further strikes before security eventually intervenes. Audience members can be heard reacting to the unexpected attack in shock and some of the guests on stage try to grab the attacker as he repeatedly lunges.

Hong Kong famous actor Simon Yam was stabed this morning on one event of Guangzhou ! pic.twitter.com/dX0VSOr44M — jiangsusun (@jiangsusun1) July 20, 2019

A second video filmed after the stabbing shows the actor holding his bloodied stomach while asking to be taken to the hospital. Yam remained conscious, his spokesman told local media, and is being treated in the hospital for the stomach wound and slash injuries to his arms.

The suspect was detained by police at the scene. The motive for the attack is not yet known.

