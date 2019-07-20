 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Hong Kong actor stabbed on stage in frenzied attack during public event (VIDEO)

Published time: 20 Jul, 2019 10:20 Edited time: 20 Jul, 2019 10:35
Get short URL
Hong Kong actor stabbed on stage in frenzied attack during public event (VIDEO)
File photo © Nikolay Gyngazov
A Hong Kong actor was suddenly stabbed in the stomach in front of cameras and a shocked audience after an attacker stormed the stage at a promotional event in mainland China.

Actor Simon Yam Tat-wah, 64, was speaking at an event for a new Beijing Easyhome store in the city of Zhongshan, Guangdong province on Saturday morning when the dramatic scene unfolded. The actor and film producer was filmed welcoming some guests on stage and can be seen offering a handshake to a man who suddenly drives a knife into his abdomen. 

Video footage from the event shows the attacker proceeding to swing the weapon wildly at Yam, who attempts to dodge further strikes before security eventually intervenes. Audience members can be heard reacting to the unexpected attack in shock and some of the guests on stage try to grab the attacker as he repeatedly lunges.

A second video filmed after the stabbing shows the actor holding his bloodied stomach while asking to be taken to the hospital. Yam remained conscious, his spokesman told local media, and is being treated in the hospital for the stomach wound and slash injuries to his arms. 

The suspect was detained by police at the scene. The motive for the attack is not yet known.

Also on rt.com US indicts Chinese national in biggest known healthcare hack in its history

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies