Indian rap star Badshah smashes YouTube record with 76mn views in 1 day (VIDEO)

Indian rapper Badshah has overtaken the likes of Taylor Swift and South Korean boyband BTS to claim the record for the amount of YouTube views in just 24 hours.

The rap star’s new song ‘Paagal’ became a viral sensation within minutes of its release on Sony Music India’s YouTube channel Wednesday. Upon reaching the record, Badshah said the song was intended to reach audiences across the world.

“I am ecstatic and I am overwhelmed with the amount of love we have received in the last 24 hours,” said Badshah. He added that he hopes his track succeeds in “taking music from India across borders and making our presence felt.”

“My fans just went all out to help me achieve my dream,” he added. “We’re going big with this one.”

Badshah took the title from BTS whose song ‘Boy with luv’ featuring Halsey previously held the record since April of this year after generating 74,600,000 views in a day. In third place is US popstar Taylor Swift with ‘Look at What You Made Me Do’.

Just this week Swift was named the world’s highest paid entertainer by Forbes for amassing $185 million over the last 12 months.



