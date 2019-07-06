 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Colonial ‘hypocrisy’? UK lectures China about ‘freedoms’ in Hong Kong (VIDEO)

Published time: 6 Jul, 2019 08:09
Anti-extradition bill protesters stand next to a colonial flag of Hong Kong after protesters broke into the Legislative Council building during the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2019. Picture taken July 1, 2019. © Reuters / Tyrone Siu
The UK has been accused of brazen hypocrisy after raising concerns about the state of democracy and human rights in Hong Kong, a former British colony once ruled by unelected colonial governors.

Beijing denounced British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt as “shameless,” after Hunt declared that the UK would “stand behind the people of Hong Kong in defense of [their] freedoms” amid protests over a controversial extradition law with China.

The British haven’t always been so concerned about “protecting democracy” in Hong Kong, however. Before the city was handed over to China in 1997, Hong Kong was a British colony and administered by an unelected, and always British, governor.

The glaring double-standard is clearly hypocritical, former US diplomat Jim Jatras told RT.

I’m sad to say that not only the British but the American and most other Western governments – ‘hypocrisy’ should be part of the official title of how they conduct their affairs, how they deal with human rights issues at home, and then how they will use any pretext to support things like color revolutions.

