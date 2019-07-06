Colonial ‘hypocrisy’? UK lectures China about ‘freedoms’ in Hong Kong (VIDEO)

The UK has been accused of brazen hypocrisy after raising concerns about the state of democracy and human rights in Hong Kong, a former British colony once ruled by unelected colonial governors.

Beijing denounced British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt as “shameless,” after Hunt declared that the UK would “stand behind the people of Hong Kong in defense of [their] freedoms” amid protests over a controversial extradition law with China.

The British haven’t always been so concerned about “protecting democracy” in Hong Kong, however. Before the city was handed over to China in 1997, Hong Kong was a British colony and administered by an unelected, and always British, governor.

The glaring double-standard is clearly hypocritical, former US diplomat Jim Jatras told RT.

I’m sad to say that not only the British but the American and most other Western governments – ‘hypocrisy’ should be part of the official title of how they conduct their affairs, how they deal with human rights issues at home, and then how they will use any pretext to support things like color revolutions.

