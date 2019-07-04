 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
French mag mocked for portraying Sarkozy towering over wife Carla Bruni (PHOTO)

Published time: 4 Jul, 2019 15:28
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, his wife Carla Bruni Sarkozy. © Reuters / Christophe Ena
A French magazine is defending itself against critics who say the weekly tabloid purposely portrayed former President Nicolas Sarkozy towering over his (in reality much taller) spouse for their front cover.

The couple appeared on the new cover of ‘Paris Match’ and soon became a laughing stock amongst sarcastic netizens, who wasted no time pointing out that Sarkozy is reportedly 3.5 inches shorter than his wife, singer and actress Carla Bruni.

People even turned to memes and creative photoshop efforts to try to ‘explain’ the discrepancy in their stance.

The mag responded to Photoshop accusations on Thursday by saying the couple were simply standing on steps when the photo was taken.

Nicolas Sarkozy has not been retouched to appear larger than Carla,” read the statement on the Paris Match website. “In the image that was chosen for the cover, [Sarkozy stood] on a step higher than that of his wife”.

As it stands, ridicule is the least of Sakozy’s worries after the former president lost his final bid to avoid being tried on charges of corruption and influence peddling last month. The case, which centers on Sarkozy allegedly offering to help secure a promotion for a judge in Monaco in return for leaked information, is due to begin in Paris within a few months, but a date has yet to be set. 

