French mag mocked for portraying Sarkozy towering over wife Carla Bruni (PHOTO)

A French magazine is defending itself against critics who say the weekly tabloid purposely portrayed former President Nicolas Sarkozy towering over his (in reality much taller) spouse for their front cover.

The couple appeared on the new cover of ‘Paris Match’ and soon became a laughing stock amongst sarcastic netizens, who wasted no time pointing out that Sarkozy is reportedly 3.5 inches shorter than his wife, singer and actress Carla Bruni.

Nicolas Sarkozy (5ft 5) towering over Carla Bruni (5’8 at least) on the cover of @ParisMatch. He must have found a new political platform. https://t.co/j7JpSe8fIR — Frank McNally (@FrankmcnallyIT) July 4, 2019

People even turned to memes and creative photoshop efforts to try to ‘explain’ the discrepancy in their stance.

Cant stop the memes though... pic.twitter.com/j91nRlyuZo — Charli James (@charli) July 4, 2019

Deux solutions possibles 🤔🤔. Nicolas Sarkozy / Carla Bruni / Paris Match pic.twitter.com/kE52V5haHq — Amortelly (@sazm50445391) July 3, 2019

The mag responded to Photoshop accusations on Thursday by saying the couple were simply standing on steps when the photo was taken.

READ MORE: ‘Nothing unusual’: Former French president Sarkozy spotted ‘on the run’ in St. Petersburg (VIDEO)

“Nicolas Sarkozy has not been retouched to appear larger than Carla,” read the statement on the Paris Match website. “In the image that was chosen for the cover, [Sarkozy stood] on a step higher than that of his wife”.

As it stands, ridicule is the least of Sakozy’s worries after the former president lost his final bid to avoid being tried on charges of corruption and influence peddling last month. The case, which centers on Sarkozy allegedly offering to help secure a promotion for a judge in Monaco in return for leaked information, is due to begin in Paris within a few months, but a date has yet to be set.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!