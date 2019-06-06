 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Nothing unusual’: Former French president Sarkozy spotted ‘on the run’ in St. Petersburg (VIDEO)

Published time: 6 Jun, 2019 09:44
Get short URL
‘Nothing unusual’: Former French president Sarkozy spotted ‘on the run’ in St. Petersburg (VIDEO)
Composite image: © File photo REUTERS/Stephane Mahe / Free-Photos from Pixabay
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was spotted going for a jog (or a brisk walk perhaps) through a park in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, smiling and greeting many flabbergasted Russians.

Sarkozy was in town warming up ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) which will host delegations from across the EU and the wider world from June 6-8.

“Bonjour, how are you doing?” witness Andy Ka asks the smiling former head of state in video footage of the encounter.

“Nothing unusual. Just former French President Nicolas Sarkozy running around St. Petersburg this evening,” Ka added in a Facebook post.

Once dubbed “Sarko, l’américain” (Sarko, the American), the former president has long called for a normalization and improvement of relations between France and Russia.

Also on rt.com All the presidents’ umbrellas: How Trump & other world leaders struggle with bumbershoots (PHOTOS)

“You know my conviction that the world needs Russia,” Sarkozy famously told reporters during a controversial visit to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Russia and Europe should work together… to discuss, listen and respect, this is the destiny of France and Russia.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies