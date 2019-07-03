British foreign secretary ‘fantasizing in faded glory of colonialism’ over Hong Kong, says China

Beijing has issued a strong rebuke to British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt over his warning that China should honor its commitments to protect freedoms in Hong Kong, a former British colony.

“He seems to be fantasizing in the faded glory of British colonialism and in the bad habit of gesticulating while looking down on other countries’ affairs,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a press briefing, as cited by the AFP.

Hunt condemned violence both from protesters and authorities during recent clashes in Hong Kong over a proposed extradition bill under which suspects could be transferred to mainland China.

The foreign secretary warned of unspecified consequences if China reneges on promises made during the handover of Hong Kong, including affording its citizens the right to protest.

Beijing has already warned both London and Washington off interfering in its domestic affairs in Hong Kong, as protests there gain traction across international media.

Hunt’s warning not to “repress” people came after demonstrators stormed the Hong Kong parliament building Monday, on the 22nd anniversary of the historic handover from Britain to China. “We stand foursquare behind the people of Hong Kong,” he said.

Hong Kong has witnessed massive protests with estimates of protestor numbers ranging from tens to hundreds of thousands. The protests arose after Hong Kong's legislature proposed a highly controversial extradition bill in February in response to a case involving a Hong Kong man accused of murdering his girlfriend in Taiwan, but who could not be extradited there is no legal agreement in place.

To avoid the city becoming a haven for fugitives, Hong Kong proposed the amendment but was met with a massive wave of local opposition, with protesters arguing that it opens the door to extraditing political dissidents and civil rights activists to the mainland. The bill has been suspended in response to the outrage.

