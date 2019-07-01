Hong Kong protesters occupy parliament building, spray graffiti (PHOTOS, LIVE VIDEO)

Protesters in Hong Kong have breached the city’s parliament building after violent clashes with police. They have at least partially occupied the structure.

The demonstrators used a metal trolley to break into the Hong Kong Legislative Council building after a standoff with riot police on Monday afternoon, smashing windows and eventually entering the building.

#HongKong protesters storm govt. building, overrun parliament chamber. Anyone else feel like #Beijing is using a rope-a-dope strategy, i.e., not using a heavy hand (so far) today, so it can impose a greater crackdown later? https://t.co/uoy88pY0VY#HongKongProtests#PRCpic.twitter.com/dnuKCejh9q — Metternich Project (@metternichpro) July 1, 2019

Police tried unsuccessfully to push back the demonstrators, but were forced to either retreat somewhere inside the council building or abandon it altogether as protesters streamed in.

Hong Kong police force back protesters trying to storm parliament https://t.co/Y700hEYV4Npic.twitter.com/RUAWayQhCl — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 9, 2019

Inside the chamber, demonstrators tore down portraits of the city’s leader, Carrie Lam, as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping. The dissidents also scrawled political slogans across everything in sight, walls and floors included.

As protesters restate their demands, a British colonial flag - a symbol of protest - has been unfurled at the seat of the legislature's president.



👉 In full: https://t.co/kmLJLFCnSX#antiELAB#hongkong#HKpic.twitter.com/GL7n9K2aDb — Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) July 1, 2019

Some protesters tied a British colonial flag to a podium in the parliament.

#UPDATE Protesters fix a British colonial flag to the Hong Kong parliament podium after they broke into the government headquarters on the 22nd anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China. #HKprotestspic.twitter.com/C11ZPgzMCq — AFP news agency (@AFP) July 1, 2019

Hong Kong officials have issued a ‘Red Alert,’ ordering all personnel to evacuate the structure, and said the protesters were engaged in “extreme violence.” It is not clear whether police are still in the building.

UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt voiced support for the protesters’ right to “peaceful protest exercised within the law,” but said violence is not acceptable.

The European Union also called for restraint on behalf of the protesters.

Prior to the clashes, demonstrators gathered early Monday morning – on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s return from British to Chinese rule – to protest a hotly contested extradition bill that recently passed through parliament. The law would improve extradition channels between Hong Kong and mainland China, but many in the city argue it gives too much authority to Beijing.

Though the city administration had already suspended the bill indefinitely, the protesters now demand the resignation of Carrie Lam, the city’s chief executive.

