German military helicopter crashes in northern Germany - local media

At least one person has been killed and another seriously injured after a military helicopter crashed in northwestern Germany, local media reported.

The crash occurred near the neighborhood of Hameln in Lower Saxony, according to German media, citing a spokesperson for the fire service.

The aircraft, whose type is not yet known, hit a corn field at the edge of a forest. The crash sparked a fire on the ground, the local fire brigade said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, police cordoned off the entire crash site while the blaze was extinguished. Hameln is located just 30km away from an international helicopter training center in the town of Bueckeburg, according to Die Welt.

Also on rt.com 2 Eurofighter jets crash into each other over Germany (VIDEO)

The Eurocopter H135 helicopter was flying an air force training mission out of Bueckeburg.

The crash occurred just one week after a pair of the German Air Force’s Eurofighter jets collided during flight training in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

Both pilots managed to eject after the collision but, hours later, the Air Force reported that one of them had been found dead.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!