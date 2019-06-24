 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Eurofighter jets crash into each other over Germany

Published time: 24 Jun, 2019 12:42 Edited time: 24 Jun, 2019 13:22
FILE PHOTO German Eurofighter © REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Two German Eurofighter jets have crashed in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the Interior Ministry has confirmed. The planes have fallen in a residential area, according to the German media.

The two German Air Force warplanes collided in the air over the small town of Malchow, located some 80km away from the German city of Schwerin.

“The Eurofighter [jets] collided in the air and then crashed,” a military spokesman told Der Spiegel magazine. According to the Defense Ministry, one of the jets crashed in a wooded area near the village of Jabel, while the other one fell 10km away, south of the village of Nossentiner Huette.

The wreckage of the destroyed aircraft has fallen in a nearby forest, where it apparently caused a fire. A video posted on social media by a local radio broadcaster shows plumes of black smoke billowing over a forest at the purported crash site. Some parts of the planes also hit a residential area, a local newspaper, SVZ, reports.

Both aircraft were part of the Air Force Squadron 73 ‘Steinhoff,’ stationed at the Laage base near the city of Rostok. They were performing a training flight when the incident occurred. The pilots reportedly managed to eject and are believed to have survived the ordeal. There has been no information about any casualties on the ground so far.

A spokesman for the German Armed Forces, the Bundeswehr, also confirmed that the incident took place but did not provide any further information.

