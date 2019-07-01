Hong Kong protesters smash council building windows with trolley, clash with police (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Violent protests engulfed Hong Kong early on Monday morning as thousands faced off with riot police on the anniversary of the territory’s return to Chinese rule amid ever-growing anger over a controversial extradition bill.



In footage posted online, police are seen rushing a line of protesters who formed a wall of umbrellas in an attempt to shelter from pepper spray deployed by law enforcers. Several people were later seen lying on the ground.

In a separate incident, protesters used a metal trolley to try and storm Hong Kong’s Legislative Council building. They smashed the windows in an attempt to get inside, but were stopped by riot police armed with batons.

Parts of Hong Kong were also paralyzed as protesters occupied roads, blocking them with metal barriers.

This year’s 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s 1997 handover from Britain to China comes amid ongoing tensions, which have rocked the city since the end of March.

In the past three weeks, more than a million people took part in demonstrations to oppose Hong Kong’s Beijing-backed Chief Executive Carrie Lam and her decision to pass an extradition bill that would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party.

Also on rt.com Hong Kong leader apologizes to nation as massive protests over extradition bill grip city

Despite the fact that Lam has already announced an indefinite suspension of the controversial bill, people continue to demonstrate and are now demanding Lam’s resignation.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!