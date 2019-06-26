Cigarette, electrical fault among possible causes of Notre Dame fire – Paris prosecutors

French authorities believe negligence may be the cause of the catastrophic Notre Dame fire, according to a preliminary report by the Paris prosecutor’s office which has ruled out criminal wrongdoing.

Authorities said that while they have ruled out criminal action, they believe “certain failings” by one or more parties may have contributed to the devastating amount of damage done to the iconic cathedral.

In a statement released Wednesday, Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz added that a new investigation into the possibility of negligence has been opened. The probe will be overseen by three judges who will consider the possibility of an electrical fault or even a cigarette started the fire.

The 13th century historic landmark went up in flames on April 15. While firefighters managed to save the main bell towers and outer walls from collapse, the roof was completely gutted.

