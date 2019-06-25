 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pakistani politician & journalist exchange blows in live TV outburst (VIDEO)

Published time: 25 Jun, 2019 17:16 Edited time: 25 Jun, 2019 17:32
© Twitter / nailainayat
What started out as a heated political debate between a Pakistani politician and a journalist descended into a violent brawl during a live television broadcast.

Masroor Ali Siyal, a senior leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, attacked journalist and president of Karachi Press Club, Imtiaz Khan, while appearing on ‘News Line with Aftab Mugheri’ on Monday night. 

Before the impromptu wrestling match, Siyal can be heard warning Khan about his tone. The pair eventually had to be separated by the crew and fellow guests as the live transmission continued to air. Footage of the brawl quickly went viral, drawing both laughs and criticism over the pair’s antics.

Masroor Ali Siyal subsequently took his seat again to continue the discussion, while Khan left the studio for several minutes before also returning to the panel – and issuing a stern warning to the PTI leader while taking his seat. 

