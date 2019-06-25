Pakistani politician & journalist exchange blows in live TV outburst (VIDEO)

What started out as a heated political debate between a Pakistani politician and a journalist descended into a violent brawl during a live television broadcast.

Masroor Ali Siyal, a senior leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, attacked journalist and president of Karachi Press Club, Imtiaz Khan, while appearing on ‘News Line with Aftab Mugheri’ on Monday night.

Is this Naya Pakistan? PTI's Masroor Ali Siyal attacks president Karachi press club Imtiaz Khan on live news show. pic.twitter.com/J0wPOlqJTt — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) June 24, 2019

Before the impromptu wrestling match, Siyal can be heard warning Khan about his tone. The pair eventually had to be separated by the crew and fellow guests as the live transmission continued to air. Footage of the brawl quickly went viral, drawing both laughs and criticism over the pair’s antics.

Masroor Ali Siyal subsequently took his seat again to continue the discussion, while Khan left the studio for several minutes before also returning to the panel – and issuing a stern warning to the PTI leader while taking his seat.

