‘Trump & Kim’ spotted out and about in Tokyo (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

Published time: 25 Jun, 2019 15:22 Edited time: 25 Jun, 2019 15:26
File photo © REUTERS / Jorge Silva
Just days before the G20 summit in Osaka, residents of Japan's capital were treated to the extraordinary sight of Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un casually dining together, only to realise the pair in question were uncanny lookalikes.

The seemingly germ-conscious duo were captured sharing some hand sanitizer before tucking into their meal. However it seemed pretty difficult to enjoy a lunch ‘off the clock’ while wearing their signature outfits, as amused bystanders stopped to take photos and videos. 

The pretenders have been traveling the world, and causing some controversy along the way, with their lookalike act. In February Australian Howard X, who impersonates Kim, said he and Canadian-born Trump impersonator Russell White were interrogated by Vietnamese police officers when they visited Hanoi ahead of the US-North Korea summit.

The pair have also been questioned by authorities in Singapore and angered several North Korean cheerleaders during an appearance at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. 

