‘Trump & Kim’ spotted out and about in Tokyo (VIDEO, PHOTOS)
The seemingly germ-conscious duo were captured sharing some hand sanitizer before tucking into their meal. However it seemed pretty difficult to enjoy a lunch ‘off the clock’ while wearing their signature outfits, as amused bystanders stopped to take photos and videos.
Spotted in Tokyo, Japan😁 pic.twitter.com/C3BURG3Rry— Wojciech Pawelczyk 🇵🇱🇺🇸 (@PolishPatriotTM) June 25, 2019
The pretenders have been traveling the world, and causing some controversy along the way, with their lookalike act. In February Australian Howard X, who impersonates Kim, said he and Canadian-born Trump impersonator Russell White were interrogated by Vietnamese police officers when they visited Hanoi ahead of the US-North Korea summit.
The pair have also been questioned by authorities in Singapore and angered several North Korean cheerleaders during an appearance at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.Also on rt.com Trump and Kim Jong-un impersonators meet in Singapore (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
