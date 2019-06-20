 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US should stop sending troops to Gulf ‘before it’s too late’ – Moscow

Published time: 20 Jun, 2019 11:09
FILE PHOTO: A US Navy E/A-18G Growler launches from the USS Abraham Lincoln, in Arabian Sea © US Navy / Handout via REUTERS
Deploying troops to the Persian Gulf risks igniting a powder keg in the troubled region where tension is mounting, the Russian Foreign Ministry has warned, advising Washington to stop “before it’s too late.”

Russia is hoping that the US buildup in the Middle East “won’t become a spark that creates a blaze,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Thursday. Otherwise, the situation will spiral out of control, he warned.

Destabilization is such a dangerous thing, especially in this region. Anyone who undertakes such actions too easily should stop and use common sense… before it is too late.

The warning comes as the US beefs up its assets in the Gulf. Just last month, the Pentagon deployed a battery of Patriot missiles, nuclear-capable bombers, and an aircraft carrier strike group to the area. Washington cited a growing threat from Tehran to justify the buildup, whereas Iran blamed the US for eroding its own security.

