Downing of US drone a ‘clear message’ to Washington — Iran’s IRGC commander

Published time: 20 Jun, 2019 07:57 Edited time: 20 Jun, 2019 08:08
FILE PHOTO: Two MQ-4C Triton reconnaissance drones © Reuters / Handout / US Navy photo courtesy of Northrop Grumman / Chad Slattery
The head of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards says the downing of a US drone over its territory was a “clear message” to Washington, proving Tehran will react strongly to any military aggression.

Just hours earlier, Iran claimed to have shot down a US RQ-4 spy drone over Hormozgan Province. Images of the suspected hit were later posted online, showing a burning device falling from the sky.

“The downing of the American drone was a clear message to America,” the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander-in-chief, Hossein Salami, told local media.
He added that any intrusion across Iran’s borders would be seen as a “red line” and would be met with strong resistance.


Iran is not seeking war with any country, but we are fully prepared to defend Iran.

