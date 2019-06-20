Downing of US drone a ‘clear message’ to Washington — Iran’s IRGC commander

The head of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards says the downing of a US drone over its territory was a “clear message” to Washington, proving Tehran will react strongly to any military aggression.

Just hours earlier, Iran claimed to have shot down a US RQ-4 spy drone over Hormozgan Province. Images of the suspected hit were later posted online, showing a burning device falling from the sky.

Also on rt.com Iran claims it shot American drone, US military doesn't comment

“The downing of the American drone was a clear message to America,” the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander-in-chief, Hossein Salami, told local media.

He added that any intrusion across Iran’s borders would be seen as a “red line” and would be met with strong resistance.



Iran is not seeking war with any country, but we are fully prepared to defend Iran.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW