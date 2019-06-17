Boeing to replace ‘costly’ physical jet certification tests with simulations?

Boeing reportedly mulls phasing out some of the old-school physical tests and relying more on digital simulation analysis in order to “streamline” the flight safety certification of its latest long-range 777X and future jets.

At the height of the scandal surrounding two fatal 737 MAX crashes – and just as the company CEO admitted they had made a “mistake” by not properly informing both customers and regulators about the known issue – Reuters has learned that Boeing seeks to cut hours of airborne tests of the 777X during the year-long flight trials. Instead, the aerospace company plans to conduct more computerized stress simulations to present to the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) for flight safety certification.

The release date of the Boeing’s wide-body, twin-engine, long-range 777X jet has repeatedly been postponed due to technical and certification issues, with its composite wings and engines in particular, but the company remains hopeful it can roll it out for commercial use in June 2020.

In the future designs, Boeing hopes that switching to computerized stress stimulations, for instance on wings and fuselage, will save costs by reducing labor-intensive physical safety tests, the agency learned from FAA and industry sources. This lobbying for a more limited direct FAA oversight is part of company’s ambitious effort to “streamline” certification process.

The company’s ultimate goal is to expand the so-called “certification by analysis” using computer modeling as extensively as they possibly can, one source said, noting however that such transformation is only at “conceptual phase” at the moment.

Boeing declined to comment on the report, only noting that it is “looking holistically” at “design and certification processes” in light of two 737 MAX crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia, which killed 346 people. The FAA “makes determinations on a case-by-case basis, relying on data and decades of experience in certifying aircraft,” watchdog's spokesperson, Lynn Lunsford, told the agency when asked if Boeing will be allowed to eliminate a range of physical tests.

Currently, the FAA accepts both physical and computer modeling tests for safety compliance certification. The watchdog, however has been facing accusations that it dropped the ball and failed to properly oversee the checks on the flight-control system of 737 MAX, the catastrophic malfunctions of which are blamed for the fatal crashes.

