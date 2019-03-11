Boeing cancels 777X launch event after Ethiopian Airlines’ 737 MAX 8 crash

The ceremonial debut of Boeing’s 777x wide body aircraft, planned for March 13 in Seattle, will be postponed indefinitely, the company said, following the second deadly accident in just five months involving its 737 Max 8 plane.

“We will look for an opportunity to mark the new plane with the world in the near future,” Boeing said in a statement Sunday night, emphasizing that at the moment the company was focused on “supporting” Ethiopian Airlines in the wake of the tragic air accident, which claimed 157 lives.

Also on rt.com China grounds its 737 MAX fleet after latest-gen Boeing jet suffers 2nd crash in 5 months

Also on rt.com Fatal flaw made Lion Air flight nosedive 20+ times before deadly crash in Indonesia, report finds

DETAILS TO FOLLOW