China grounds its Boeing 737 MAX fleet after crash of Ethiopian Airlines’ brand new plane – reports

Chinese airlines have been advised to temporarily ground their Boeing 737 MAX planes, after the modern jet suffered a second fatal crash in just five months, local media outlet Caijing reports, citing industry sources.

China’s Civil Aviation Administration has reportedly urged its domestic airlines to temporarily stop operating Boeing’s latest-generation jet, and on many routes the jet has already been replaced with an older-generation 737-800, the publication reports, citing sources in the airline and aviation industry.

While China’s aviation watchdog has yet to officially confirm the news, a Boeing spokesman declined Reuters’ request for a comment.

Chinese carriers account for about 20 percent of the plane’s sales, with dozens of Boeing 737 Max jets already in operation and many more scheduled for delivery. China Southern Airlines Co. has the biggest fleet, with 16 of the latest aircraft, while Air China Ltd. currently operates 14 Max jets. China Eastern Airlines Corp. has 13.

With the first 737 MAX crash in late October still under investigation, this second tragedy might well have been a coincidence, but security concerns and the potential grounding of the entire MAX fleet would severely impact Boeing’s business.

