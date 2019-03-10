HomeWorld News

Ethiopian Airlines brand new Boeing 737 MAX crashes on way to Kenya with 157 people on board

Published time: 10 Mar, 2019 08:33 Edited time: 10 Mar, 2019 09:22
Get short URL
Ethiopian Airlines brand new Boeing 737 MAX crashes on way to Kenya with 157 people on board
© Reuters / Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Months after a deadly crash in Indonesia involving the same model, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 has crashed on its way to Nairobi, Kenya, carrying 149 passengers and eight crew members minutes after take-off.

Operated by Ethiopian Airlines, the Boeing 737 MAX was on a routine flight from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to the Kenyan capital. The airline said in statement that a rescue operation is being launched but had no information about survivors.

The Ethiopian prime minister’s office was the first to comment on the crash, tweeting that the government “would like to express its deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning.”

The Boeing aircraft was reportedly brand new and had been delivered to the airline just four months ago.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies