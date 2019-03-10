Ethiopian Airlines brand new Boeing 737 MAX crashes on way to Kenya with 157 people on board

Months after a deadly crash in Indonesia involving the same model, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 has crashed on its way to Nairobi, Kenya, carrying 149 passengers and eight crew members minutes after take-off.

Operated by Ethiopian Airlines, the Boeing 737 MAX was on a routine flight from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to the Kenyan capital. The airline said in statement that a rescue operation is being launched but had no information about survivors.

BREAKING NEWS: Ethiopian Airlines passenger jet crashes on flight from #Addis_Ababa to #Nairobi. According to the Ethiopian Airlines 157 passengers were onboard the flight. Ethiopia’s prime minister sends condolences through his Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/Bmj3ua0pZg — Abdifitah Ibrahim (@Agayare) March 10, 2019

The Ethiopian prime minister’s office was the first to comment on the crash, tweeting that the government “would like to express its deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning.”

The Office of the PM, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express it’s deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning. — Office of the Prime Minister - Ethiopia (@PMEthiopia) March 10, 2019

The Boeing aircraft was reportedly brand new and had been delivered to the airline just four months ago.

Ethiopian Airlines flight #ET302 dropped from radar 6 minutes after departure from Addis Ababa



The jet is a brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 - delivered to the airline just four months ago. pic.twitter.com/o01HDgEI16 — Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) March 10, 2019

DETAILS TO FOLLOW