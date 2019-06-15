A cake, a vase and... a BOX of ice cream: Putin’s birthday gifts that blew Xi Jinping away (PHOTOS)
Putin congratulated Xi on his 66th birthday while in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, wishing him “best of luck,” warmly shaking his hand and saying: “I’m glad to have such a friend like you.” He then teased his Chinese counterpart with “something that you could use when celebrating your birthday with your loved-ones.”
The birthday cake came first, with Xi promptly noticing the Chinese inscription on it that read: “Great wellbeing.” 66 “is a lucky number,” Xi noted.
That piece of pastry was followed by a luxury vase, lavishly decorated by Russian craftsmen. Putin called it “The Sunny Day” and likened it to the summer weather in the Tajik capital.
Proceeding with the gift-giving ceremony, Putin offered the Chinese president a sizeable box of Russian ice-cream – the one that has once won Xi’s heart and palate. “That’s the most delicious one,” the Chinese leader responded, with a smile.
Xi had once confessed that he loves Russian sundae cups, telling the media that he always asks for the ice-cream every time he visits Russia. “You have the best cream, and it makes it so tasty. I like it very much,” he said back in 2016.
Xi then did the reverse, showing Putin a blue tea kettle – reminiscent of the Russian samovar – and a selection of Chinese teas. “I’ll try it too,” Putin said, before offering him a sip of wine.
