 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Refugee self-immolates in detention center on Manus island

Published time: 10 Jun, 2019 17:04
Get short URL
Refugee self-immolates in detention center on Manus island
File photo of demonstrators in Sydney calling for the center's closure © Reuters / David Gray
A refugee in the notorious Manus Island migrant detention camp has set himself on fire, becoming the latest in a rapidly growing list of inmates who have reportedly attempted suicide or self-harm.

The Somalian man, aged about 30, set himself alight in the East Lorengau camp on Monday, according to SBS News, who cite Manus Island sources. The blaze was quickly extinguished and the man was reportedly hospitalized for medical treatment.

Distressing images of an injured man lying in the corner of a room, covered in a powder-like fire-fighting substance, were posted to social media by an activist and fellow refugee who has lived on the island for six years. Shamindan Kanapadhi said the mental health situation on the island is “out of control.”

READ MORE: Australia to reopen notorious migrant detention center after govt. fails to block medevac bill

Men on Manus are completely depressed and mentally unwell – the physical and mental conditions are deteriorating day after day,” Kanapadhi wrote following the incident.

At least 50 refugees or asylum seekers have attempted suicide or self-harm more than 70 times on Manus Island since the Australian federal election on May 18, refugee Benham Satah told the Associated Press.

Also on rt.com Was it hard-boiled? Australian PM egged in protest over migrant detention policy (VIDEO)

There is a mental health epidemic on Manus Island, according to the Refugee Action Coalition. The group said just last week that another Somali refugee tried to hang himself and a 31-year-old Iranian refugee “badly self-harmed.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies