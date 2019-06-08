 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Yellow Vests ‘Act 30’: Tensions & tear gas fly high in southern France (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

Published time: 8 Jun, 2019 17:28 Edited time: 8 Jun, 2019 17:33
Police deploys tear gas during yellow vest protest in Montpellier, France on 8 June, 2019. © AFP / Pascal Guyot
France’s Yellow Vests took to the streets to protest government policies for the 30th weekend in a row. Tensions were particularly high in Montpellier, where clashes between demonstrators and police erupted.

Some 2,000 protesters gathered in the southern French city, considered to be one of the main strongholds of the whole Yellow Vests movement, according to police figures. The demonstration promptly escalated into clashes with police, at least 6 people were reportedly detained.

Police said the protesters pelted them with various projectiles. Law enforcement responded with tear gas that engulfed the narrow streets of the city's center.

Police officers were present at the scene in large numbers – and backed up by truck-mounted water cannons.

Some officers were also spotted wielding hand-held fire hoses, dousing the protesters with water.

Several people have been injured during the clashes, footage from the scene indicates.

Some rowdy protesters have set dumpsters on fire, trying to erect barricades, as well as damaged several ATMs and other property.

According to official figures, some 3,700 protesters, including 1,100 in Paris, took to the streets on Saturday across France. Given the fact that at least 2,000 gathered in Montpellier alone, such numbers are likely subject to an update.

Clashes between the Yellow Vests and law enforcement have also been registered in the commune of Drancy, located in the north-eastern suburbs of Paris. The protesters tried to erect a barricade in a street, but it was promptly swarmed and dismantled by riot police, footage from the scene shows.

