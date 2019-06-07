Massive blaze damages Warsaw skyscraper (VIDEO)

One of the towers of the Warsaw Hub, a luxury hotel and office complex under construction in the Polish capital, has caught fire.

Photos and videos from the site show a crown of flames illuminating the construction cranes on top of the building. Firefighters have responded to the scene, but the blaze is not yet under control.

The fire broke out after 11 pm local time on Friday, local media reported. It has affected the top three floors of the unfinished tower. The immediate vicinity of the building has been cordoned off to prevent injuries from falling construction material and scaffolding.

No one was inside the building at the time, and there have been no reports of injured civilians. About twenty firefighters are attempting to put the blaze under control, Brigadier Karol Kierzkowski, spokesman for the Mazovian Voivodeship fire service, told local media.

#WarsawHub w ogniu. Kilka lat temu duży pożar @WarsawSpire. Na Towarowej rosną też inne biurowce, czas na kilka kontrolnych pytań, bo każdy kolejny pożar będzie w coraz bardziej ciasno zagospodarowanym terenie. @KStrzalkowski@SkubidaAneta@tvnwarszawa@Kontakt__24@NWarszawapic.twitter.com/c6ROgp8Mw8 — Escobar Á. Mendoza (@klaibor) June 7, 2019

Advertised as “Warsaw’s most forward-thinking building,” the office tower complex is located south of the Rondo Daszynski underground station, at the intersection of two major thoroughfares, Prosta and Towarowa, on the left bank of the Vistula.

Pożar Warsaw Hub przy Daszyńskiego. pic.twitter.com/oiYZJlabZ5 — Rafał Muniak (@rafal_muniak) June 7, 2019

The complex has been under construction by the Belgium-based Ghelamco Group since 2016. The second tower was topped off on May 30, and was supposed to be completed by the first quarter of 2020.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!