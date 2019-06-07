 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH Russian and US warships almost collide in East China Sea (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Published time: 7 Jun, 2019 16:49 Edited time: 7 Jun, 2019 16:50
©  U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters
The US Navy has released the first video showing the contested near-collision between American and Russian warships in the East China Sea. Both sides blame each other for the aggressive pass.

Reiterating their accusation that the Russian destroyer had made an “unsafe approach,” the US Navy tweeted a video showing an up close perspective of the Friday morning encounter.

The navy claims that the USS Chancellorsville was forced “to maneuver to avoid collision” with the other ship, which is almost exactly what the Russian side has been saying of themselves.

An overhead photo of the incident was also released by a CNN Pentagon correspondent, giving a good view of the two ships in dangerous proximity of one another.

The Russian Pacific Fleet earlier released a statement saying that the American ship had come within 50 meters of them, forcing them to implement emergency maneuvers and change course to avoid collision.

Friday’s close call in the Pacific follows another dangerous interaction this week when a US patrol plane was intercepted by a Russian Sukhoi Su-35. While Washington called the action “irresponsible,” Moscow claimed they were responding after the American aircraft approached a Russian military facility in Syria.

