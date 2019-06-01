 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

China’s first domestically-built polar icebreaker takes to the sea for maiden voyage (VIDEO)

Published time: 1 Jun, 2019 14:56
Get short URL
China’s first domestically-built polar icebreaker takes to the sea for maiden voyage (VIDEO)
File Photo: © Reuters / Svebor Kranjc
The first polar research vessel and icebreaker built in China has set sail for its first 12-day trial voyage.

The ‘Xue Long 2’ left Shanghai on Friday and reportedly boasts a remarkable ability to turn quickly – a useful trait when navigating iceberg-laden waters.

Also on rt.com China to complete 5th Antarctic station by 2022

The 122 meter-long boat is designed for 60-day expeditions, and is specially equipped to navigate polar climates with two-direction ice breaking capabilities. Operating in temperatures as low as minus 30 degrees Celsius and breaking 1.5-meter-thick ice at speeds of 2-3 knots, Xuelong 2 can displace up to 14,000 tonnes of ice.

The vessel, which has been under construction since 2016, was built by Shanghai-based Jiangnan Shipyard Group, making it the first ship of its kind to be built by a Chinese company. Beijing’s sole currently active icebreaker, the first ‘Xue Long’, was made in Ukraine in the early 1990s.

Also on rt.com International competition in Arctic could lead to military conflict – Russian DM

China’s aim to construct more icebreakers comes at a time of renewed global competition in the Arctic, as major players like Russia and the US have announced plans to boost their military presence there, and bolster economic exploration of the resource-rich polar region.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies