 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Liberal ‘Russia expert’ calls Moscow media pool a ‘boys' club’. Female journalists beg to differ.

Published time: 31 May, 2019 15:17 Edited time: 31 May, 2019 15:18
Get short URL
Liberal ‘Russia expert’ calls Moscow media pool a ‘boys' club’. Female journalists beg to differ.
©  YouTube / CNN
Julia Ioffe, liberal GQ correspondent and popular “expert on Russia” has lamented the absence of women in the ‘boys’ club’ of foreign media in Russia. The response was like a who’s who of foreign women journalists in Moscow.

Soviet-born Ioffe, whose family moved to the US in 1990, is a frequent critic of the Russian government and of US President Donald Trump, as well as being a fighter for LGBT rights and female empowerment.

Her fellow Russia-focused journalists must have been all the more baffled when she tweeted that ‘the Moscow foreign correspondents’ pool has become a boys’ club’, aside from the Washington Post’s Amie Ferris-Rotman and AP’s Natalya Vasilyeva.

Members of several outlets’ teams rushed to set the record straight.

As she was making the point that important woman-centered stories happening in Russia go under-reported in the West, Ioffe managed to overlook the existence of female journalists (“live women with vaginas”, as the LA Times’ Sabra Ayres put it, for added clarity) in the Moscow offices of: the BBC, Sky News, Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal, the Daily Beast, Moscow Times, Al Jazeera, LA Times, ZEIT and the New York Times (which she specifically described as “all-male”).

Those are just the ones pointed out to her by the commenters – sharing not only Ioffe's profession, but also her liberal ideological lean. With a comet tail of ‘Russia expert’ appearances on mainstream media, bylines in numerous publications and an announced ‘book about Russian women’ coming out in 2020, one could be forgiven for expecting Ioffe to know the field.

She has been called ‘condescending’ before – though it was on Fox News and by a man, so it probably doesn’t count.

Also on rt.com Journalist claims Trump radicalizes ‘more people than ISIS’, is forced to apologize

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies