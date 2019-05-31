 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Indian police deny arresting Bollywood actors in terrorist suspect mix-up

Published time: 31 May, 2019 12:30 Edited time: 31 May, 2019 12:57
FILE PHOTO Mumbai police personnel are stationed outside a cinema hall © REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Mumbai police have denied arresting two movie extras that were suspected of being terrorists after the bizarre claim garnered international media coverage.

Indian news channel TV9 Gujarati and Asian News International reported on Wednesday that, following an hour-long search as part of an anti-terrorist operation in Vasai–Virar city, police arrested two men who appeared to be wearing suicide bomber vests.

The men were later discovered to be Indian actors Balram Ginwala and Arbaaz Khan, according to the report, who were simply extras in a movie. The story went on to claim that despite the misunderstanding, Mumbai police booked the actors for “creating panic and disrupting the peace among citizens.”

The tweet by TV Gujarati racked up almost 8,000 ‘likes’ and 4,000 retweets, and inspired a number of news outlets including NDTV, Indian Express, India Today, News 18 and even RT to cover the outrageous tale. Mumbai police took to Twitter to rubbish the story on Thursday, denying picking up “any such persons” and telling TV Gujarati to “kindly verify facts.”

