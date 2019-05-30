 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Indian police detain 2 suicide bombers… who turn out to be Bollywood actors

Published time: 30 May, 2019 04:41 Edited time: 30 May, 2019 04:41
Get short URL
Indian police detain 2 suicide bombers… who turn out to be Bollywood actors
© Reuters / Danish Siddiqui
A wild anti-terrorist operation erupted in Vasai–Virar city just outside of Mumbai after a former Border Security Force soldier alerted the police to the presence of two suspicious men wearing suicide bombers’ vests in the street.

Dressing up as an armed militant in public is never a good idea, two Indian actors discovered after causing panic and a police raid on Wednesday. The pair was simply strolling around trying to buy some smokes when they suddenly became the focal point of attention from security forces, who rushed to prevent a potential terrorist plot.

Turning to CCTV footage for help, police tracked the suspects to a bus, which the duo boarded to head back to the film set. Eventually, police discovered that the alleged ‘terrorists,’ identified as Balram Ginwala and Arbaaz Khan, were, in fact, working as extras for an upcoming film directed by Siddharth Anand and that their disguise was simply part of their roles.

Also on rt.com Indian police arrest cow vigilantes after social media outrage over viral beating VIDEO

Yet despite a clear misunderstanding of their outfits, Mumbai police went on to book the two actors on Wednesday for "creating panic and disrupting peace among citizens.” The movie's production unit has also been booked by the police.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies