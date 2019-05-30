Indian police detain 2 suicide bombers… who turn out to be Bollywood actors

A wild anti-terrorist operation erupted in Vasai–Virar city just outside of Mumbai after a former Border Security Force soldier alerted the police to the presence of two suspicious men wearing suicide bombers’ vests in the street.

Dressing up as an armed militant in public is never a good idea, two Indian actors discovered after causing panic and a police raid on Wednesday. The pair was simply strolling around trying to buy some smokes when they suddenly became the focal point of attention from security forces, who rushed to prevent a potential terrorist plot.

After an hour-long search operation, #Mumbai police arrested 2 men suspected to be terrorists, but later turned out to be extras on the sets of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming action film. #TV9Newspic.twitter.com/o74uib9PQQ — Tv9 Gujarati (@tv9gujarati) May 29, 2019

Turning to CCTV footage for help, police tracked the suspects to a bus, which the duo boarded to head back to the film set. Eventually, police discovered that the alleged ‘terrorists,’ identified as Balram Ginwala and Arbaaz Khan, were, in fact, working as extras for an upcoming film directed by Siddharth Anand and that their disguise was simply part of their roles.

Yet despite a clear misunderstanding of their outfits, Mumbai police went on to book the two actors on Wednesday for "creating panic and disrupting peace among citizens.” The movie's production unit has also been booked by the police.

