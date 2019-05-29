 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Allies granted the blind eye? US silent on Colombian general’s alleged links to civilian killings

Published time: 29 May, 2019 11:18
FILE PHOTO: Colombian soldiers patrol a beach as delegations arrived for the Americas Summit in Cartagena April 12, 2012. © Reuters / Joaquin Sarmiento
While US and Columbia rail against Nicolas Maduro’s “dictatorship” in Venezuela, Washington appears to be unconcerned by new evidence linking Colombia’s top general to scores of civilian killings.

Leaked documents recently obtained by the Associated Press suggest that General Nicacio Martinez Espinel, the head of Colombia’s army, participated in a cover-up of extrajudicial and civilian killings more than a decade ago.

Washington, which has cited alleged human rights abuses as part of its campaign to topple the socialist government of Venezuela, has remained curiously silent about the scandal unfolding in Colombia. Coincidentally, Bogota is a key partner in Washington’s efforts to bring about regime change in Caracas.

Colombia receives hundreds of millions of dollars in US foreign aid each year, distinguishing itself as Washington’s go-to ally in the region. Between 2000 and 2016 Congress appropriated some $10 billion in aid to the South American nation.

RT’s Caleb Maupin explored why Washington’s deep concern for human rights in South America appears to be rather selective.

