‘Free Assange’: Irish politician wears t-shirt supporting WikiLeaks founder as she becomes MEP

Published time: 28 May, 2019 17:01 Edited time: 28 May, 2019 17:06
Clare Daly previously donned the shirt in a campaign video. © Youtube / Clare Daly
Irish independent politician Clare Daly showed her support for jailed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during the vote count for the European elections in Dublin on Monday, where she won a seat in the European Parliament.

Daly wore a t-shirt reading ‘Free Assange’ as she waited for the votes to be counted and, after a close contest, was announced as an Irish MEP for the first time.

Daly has shown her support for Assange in the past, and wore the same shirt in a campaign video on May 24.

Daly also met with Assange in 2013 while he was in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. He had resided there for seven years before being arrested by UK police and jailed in April. He awaits extradition to the US where he faces 17 charges, including violation of the Espionage Act, for his role in publishing US war logs, government cables and other documents.

