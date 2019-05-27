 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'He just wanted to swing’: Russian boy wins internet fame for priorities during RAGING FIRE (VIDEO)

Published time: 27 May, 2019 19:57 Edited time: 27 May, 2019 19:57
© YouTube/HYP24
A boy from the rural Russian Arctic found internet fame after a video emerged of him calmly swinging in a playground as a massive blaze raged behind him. The viral video has been shared thousands of times.

While a small crowd watched in horror as an uncontrolled blaze demolished a nearby two story building in the Russian town of Noyabrsk, nine-year-old Dima kept his priorities straight.

One of the boy’s relatives told local media that Dima “just wanted to swing,” and no silly little thing like a building burning to the ground in close proximity was going to stop him. Authorities emphasized that the boy was far enough away from the flames that he was never in any actual danger.

People on social media were quick to point out how the scene looked rather like the ‘This is fine’ meme, where a dog in a burning house attempts to ignore imminent danger

Others saw similarities to another meme with slightly more sinister implications...


