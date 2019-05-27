 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Surf and Turf: Russian sailboat crashes into parked Mercedes minibus (VIDEO)

Published time: 27 May, 2019 14:55 Edited time: 27 May, 2019 15:11
Screenshot © vk.com / ДТП и ЧП | Санкт-Петербург | Питер Онлайн
Someone is going to have a very difficult time explaining to the insurance company how a 2,385 ton 3-masted sailboat managed to crash into a minibus, parked on land, in Germany. Thankfully, the whole thing was caught on camera.

A maritime festival of sea vessels in the German town Bremerhaven took a costly, and unexpected turn into demolition derby territory when the Saint Petersburg based ship “Mir” (Peace) sharply pivoted over a jetty, scraping across the side of a Mercedes minibus parked close to the edge of the pier and nearly knocking it over completely.

The Russian boat, which had over 200 passengers on board at the time of the bizarre cross-over collision, suffered only a small bump and scratched paint on the stern. The same could not be said for the minibus belonging to a local catering company, which appeared to be almost crushed. The damage total is said to be around 50,000 euros.

Thankfully, no one was in the vehicle at the time of the incident and there were no injuries. The Mir also bumped into some of the tents set up on the shore for the festival, but didn’t do too much damage. While the ship might not exactly have lived up to its peaceful name, it was certainly a hit on the pier.

