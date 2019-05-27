Surf and Turf: Russian sailboat crashes into parked Mercedes minibus (VIDEO)

Someone is going to have a very difficult time explaining to the insurance company how a 2,385 ton 3-masted sailboat managed to crash into a minibus, parked on land, in Germany. Thankfully, the whole thing was caught on camera.

A maritime festival of sea vessels in the German town Bremerhaven took a costly, and unexpected turn into demolition derby territory when the Saint Petersburg based ship “Mir” (Peace) sharply pivoted over a jetty, scraping across the side of a Mercedes minibus parked close to the edge of the pier and nearly knocking it over completely.

В Германии парусник "Мир" из Санкт-Петербурга снес микроавтобус Mercedes.



Немцы пошутили, что страховая компания ни за что не поверит в аварию с русским парусником. pic.twitter.com/j0UZNzSN6h — Вести.Ru (@vesti_news) May 27, 2019

The Russian boat, which had over 200 passengers on board at the time of the bizarre cross-over collision, suffered only a small bump and scratched paint on the stern. The same could not be said for the minibus belonging to a local catering company, which appeared to be almost crushed. The damage total is said to be around 50,000 euros.

Thankfully, no one was in the vehicle at the time of the incident and there were no injuries. The Mir also bumped into some of the tents set up on the shore for the festival, but didn’t do too much damage. While the ship might not exactly have lived up to its peaceful name, it was certainly a hit on the pier.

