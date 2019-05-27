US 'not looking for regime change' in Iran – Trump

Washington isn’t seeking regime change in Iran, President Donald Trump has said, as the US continues to beef up its military might in the Gulf region amid ongoing tensions with Tehran.

“We’re not looking for regime change, we’re looking for no nuclear weapons,” Trump claimed at a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo.

Also on rt.com ‘Negotiating with devil’ bears no fruit – Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on talks with US

Despite his own saber-rattling, Trump still thinks his country will “make a deal” with Tehran.

The US leader has been on a four-day official visit to Japan, which has offered to mediate between Washington and Tehran.

“The prime minister’s already spoken to me about that, and I do believe that Iran would like to talk. And if they’d like to talk, we’d like to talk also,” Trump said.

We’ll see what happens... nobody wants to see terrible things happen, especially me.

The declarations of peace coincide with the US sending a number of state-of-the-art warships – including aircraft carriers – to the Persian Gulf, labeling it “a message” to Iran.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW