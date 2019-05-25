Bolton & Pompeo ‘looking for fight’ with Iran, Trump trapped in the middle – Ron Paul

“Warmongering” hawks on President Donald Trump’s team are pushing him towards conflict with Iran as the situation in the region becomes more dangerous by the day, former congressman Ron Paul told RT.

The US is embroiled in “red-flag warmongering” as Trump’s National Security Advisor John Bolton and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are “looking for a fight” with Iran, Paul told Jesse Ventura on his show, The World According to Jesse.

And our president is sort of in the middle. He’s [going] back and forth. One day he says we got to deal with this military-industrial complex. At the same time … he’s hiring these neocons. It’s a real mess.

The Pentagon recently deployed an aircraft carrier strike group near Iranian waters, then unveiled plans to send an additional 1,500 troops to neighboring Iraq. This posture is “very dangerous,” considering the already heightened tensions in the region, the former congressman stressed.

On the show, the politician, who leads the Libertarian Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity, also discussed Washington’s ongoing trade war with China. By printing unlimited amounts of dollars, the US pulled off giving Beijing “pieces of paper” in exchange for goods and services throughout the years, he said.

Watch the full episode below.

