4 Russian Knights jets filmed doing SIMULTANEOUS loop at Malaysia airshow (VIDEO)

Four Su-30 jets flown by the world-famous Russian Knights aerobatic team performed a simultaneous loop in the Malaysian skies, to the excitement of countless onlookers watching the stunt.

Flying in a tight formation, the Su-30s were filmed traversing the sky over the Malaysian city of Langkawi, where the International Maritime and Aerospace exhibition (LIMA) took place. The Russian Knights chose to do a loop, an extremely difficult maneuver first performed by aerobatics enthusiast Petr Nesterov in the early 20th century.

A camera mounted on one of the jets shows the pilots making a low pass over the Langkawi airfield. They then pull their jets up into the vertical while keeping minimal distance between the aircraft.

The Su-30s are seen continuing around and heading back in the same direction, making a 360 turn.

The pilots briefly released the brakes and retracted the undercarriages to slow down. The Russian Knights’ loop looked equally impressive from the ground.

The Russian Knights are a world-renowned aerobatic team which frequently performs at airshows in Russia and abroad. They have already taken part in the LIMA 2017 show.

In 2016, their Su-27 Flanker jets were replaced by the newer Su-30SMs. This jet is designed by Suknoi for all-weather, air superiority, and air-to-surface missions. Malaysia, a host nation of LIMA, has a number of Su-30s in its air force fighter fleet.

