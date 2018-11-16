Legendary ‘Russian Knights’ dazzle Bahrain airshow with stunning aerobatics (VIDEO)

From synchronous barrel-rolls to “dead loops”… experience incredible aerobatic stunts performed by the renowned ‘Russian Knights’ team, at the international airshow in Bahrain, in a breathtaking VIDEO.

Demonstration flights, performed by the Russians in their state-of-the-art Sukhoi Su-30SM fighters, have become one of the highlights of this year’s BIAS international airshow in Bahrain. The crew is scheduled to perform each day of the airshow, which is held between November 14 and November 17.

A stunning video, captured right from inside the cockpit of one of the jets, shows the barrel-rolls and 360-degree banked turns as well as Nesterov maneuvers. The latter are sometimes described as the “dead loops.”

The jets are seen flying upside down and performing various aerobatic stunts while moving just meters away from each other in perfect synchronization.

Looking Back: Russian Knights celebrate 25yrs in business (VIDEOS) https://t.co/p9RKj3goHupic.twitter.com/0EMDlJSCsS — RT (@RT_com) April 5, 2016

The ‘Russian Knights’ are a world-renowned aerobatic team, which have performed at various airshows both in Russia and abroad. They have already taken part in previous BIAS airshows as well as performed at the LIMA 17 show in Malaysia and an airshow in UAE. They also regularly participate in the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow in May.

