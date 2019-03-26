‘Never forget what they did here’: Snowden vents dismay at EU copyright reform

NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden has decried the EU’s decision to pass highly controversial copyright reform in a move that critics argue clamps down on free speech.

Shortly after the European Parliament voted to adopt Article 13 on Tuesday, Snowden, who currently resides in Russia, tweeted his disgust at the decision to pass a directive that will shift responsibility onto web platforms to enforce copyright law more stringently.

Tweeting in German, Snowden took aim at Germany’s ruling CDU/CSU alliance, urging people to punish the parties at the ballot box.

Vergiss nie, was sie hier gemacht haben. Da die @CDU_CSU_EP gestimmt hat für nie mehr Internetfreiheit, muss das Internet für nie mehr @CDU_CSU_EP stimmen. #nieMehrCDUhttps://t.co/fyGLXfGw3n — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) March 26, 2019

“Never forget what they did here. Since @CDU_CSU_EP voted for never more internet freedom, the internet must never vote for more @CDU_CSU_EP. #nieMehrCDU,” he wrote.

The US government fugitive also took the opportunity to aim a barb at the EU for standing by the US and effectively exiling the whistleblower.

My German would be better if I could live there. ;] — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) March 26, 2019

For the most part, Snowden received widespread support for his criticism of Germany’s ruling parties, which despite at least alluding to an attempt at postponing the Article 13 vote, failed to prevent it from passing.

Definitely, May 26th are european elections. We will remember how our "representatives" treated our opinions and then went to a lobby dinner the night before the vote. — BiONiC (@Daniel_Toe) March 26, 2019 Just a kick in the face for all those 5 million people who signed the petition and those 200.000 demonstrators (including me) in Germany on Saturday. Not what you expect from a "Volkspartei" (people's party) #NieMehrCDU — console.log("Mossi"); (@DerEchteMossi) March 26, 2019 Snowden <3 pic.twitter.com/IwU4O3GK3I — Kristian (@Sen_sitive) March 26, 2019

Article 13 has faced severe criticism since it was first proposed by the European Commission two years ago and sparked major, last-minute protests across Germany in the days prior to the final vote.

Huge backlash in Germany agst #Art13 of the EU copyright directive that just passed in European parliament today https://t.co/TIMzyar8Or — Anne-Sylvaine Chassany (@ChassNews) March 26, 2019

Critics allege that MEPs declined to reconsider the proposed legislation and effectively rubber-stamped new rules which will have far-reaching consequences for content producers and average citizens of the EU alike.

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won't tell you.