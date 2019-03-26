EU lawmakers approve controversial copyright reform

The European Parliament has voted to adopt the highly controversial Article 13 provision which would govern the production and distribution of content online under the auspices of increasing copyright protections.

Tuesday's move will update the EU's 20-year-old copyright rules and will govern everything from audiovisual content to memes, much to the dismay of many social media users who have already begun outpouring their grief online.

Just in: Memes are now illegal https://t.co/TyCWwJ9xR7 — Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 (@MarkDiStef) March 26, 2019

I’d suggest that people make an even bigger uproar about this now



These government officials have zero idea what they are doing, and are limiting the freedom of people to “protect copyright” — Salty (@saltydkdan) March 26, 2019

MEPs passed the legislation by 348 votes to 274 Tuesday. Opponents had hoped for last-minute amendments to be made but their efforts were in vain.

Julia Read, a German MEP with the Pirate Party, described it as a “dark day for internet freedom."

Article 13 or ‘The Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market’ makes all platforms legally responsible for the content hosted and shared on their platforms.

The process of updating the bloc's copyright laws began in the European Commission two years ago, ostensibly to protect Europe's publishers, broadcasters and artists and guarantee fair compensation from big tech companies.

By essentially forcing companies like Google, Facebook and Twitter to pay artists and publishers for the reproduction of their work online, include in meme format, the EU is effectively clamping down on online memery.

The onus will now be on tech companies to clamp down on content-sharing on their platforms, which will likely ensure yet more draconian policing of speech and content.

EU member states now have two years to pass their own laws putting Article 13 into effect.

Tens of thousands marched in protest across Germany ahead of the vote, decrying what they viewed as severe online censorship.

