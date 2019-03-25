Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet Su-57 offers huge export potential – trade minister

Sukhoi’s newest supersonic stealth fighter jet, the Su-57, has outstanding characteristics and has great sales prospects abroad, according to the Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov.

The minister stressed that Russia is ready to expand its cooperation with India, which is currently the country’s biggest partner in the sphere of aircraft construction.

The country may potentially become an end market for the Russian fifth-generation fighter, according to Manturov.

“Confidence in the supplier is one of the key factors when it comes to purchasing weaponry of this kind,” Manturov said in an interview with Interfax.

“From this perspective, Russia is implementing coherent and practical policy, trying not to relate unrelated factors. The country puts no pressure on its trade partners by means of sanctions or any similar measures.”

Last month, the vice president for military-technical cooperation at Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Ilya Tarasenko, announced plans to commercialize the Su-57 fighter jet in foreign markets.

The Sukhoi Su-57 is Russia’s first and only 5th-generation fighter jet. The twin-engine multirole jet, designed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi, carried out its maiden flight in 2010. The jet fighter is developed for air superiority and attack operations.

The Su-57 is a deep modernization of the Soviet-era Su-27 fighter. The latest jet fighter is equipped with air-to-air R-77 missiles and the air-launched anti-ship variant of Kalibr cruise missiles.

The jet was successfully tested in combat conditions in Syria.

