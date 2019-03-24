Disaster in the making: Another dam in Brazil on verge of IMMINENT collapse

Another dam operated by the Brazilian mining giant Vale is in imminent danger of collapse and has been assessed at the highest level of threat. The warning comes two months after a deadly dam burst that killed over 200 people.

On Friday, the tailings dam attracted the highest, ‘third level’ of threat, according to the Brazilian municipality of Barao de Cocais, located in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais. The dam was examined by independent experts, who said that the structure might collapse at any moment, the dam operator, mining giant Vale, revealed.

The poor condition of the dam was recognized in early February, following the deadly tailings dam collapse on January 25, which occurred in the same state. The colossal disaster killed over 200 people and heavily polluted a wide area affected by the slush.

According to Vale, the area around the latest crumbling dam has already been evacuated. Nevertheless, additional civil defense force personnel have been deployed to the area, as a possible rupture of the dam still poses a threat to the public and the environment.

Vale is a company that’s surely no stranger to large disasters at its facilities and is linked to another dam rupture at the same region back in 2015. Back then, a dam jointly owned by the company flooded the area with toxic iron waste, polluting a river below, killing 19 people and displacing hundreds more.

